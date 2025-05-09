US court orders release of $12M RFE/RL funding after Trump administration freeze

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), this marks the first time Ukrainian authorities have exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network conducting activities harmful to Ukraine.
Delegations from 35 countries and the Council of Europe gathered in Lviv as EU officials prepare to approve both new defense aid and steps toward establishing a tribunal for Russian leadership.
The ruling marks a significant victory for RFE/RL amid growing concerns about U.S. funding cuts to independent media countering Russian disinformation.
U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope and leader of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, a senior cardinal announced on May 8 to crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square, according to Vatican News.
George Simion, leader of Romania's far-right AUR party, who won the first round of the presidential election with nearly 40% of the vote, reiterated that if elected, he would oppose any further assistance to Ukraine and shift Romania’s focus inward.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their countries' relationship on May 8, vowing to increase cooperation in all areas, including military ties.
"There is Turkey, which maintains channels of communication. And then, above all, there is the People's Republic of China, which, more than anyone else, has the means to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin come to the negotiating table and soften his demands," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on May 8.
The United States will be ready to "walk away" from the negotiating table if it does not see Russia making progress in negotiation to end the war, U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on May 8.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico arrived in Moscow on May 9 to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
US President Donald Trump on May 8 called for a "30-day unconditional ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia. Writing on Truth Social, Trump expressed his hope for "an acceptable ceasefire," with both countries "held accountable for respecting the sanctity of... direct negotiations."
President Volodymyr Zelensky had a "constructive" phone call with United States President Donald Trump on May 8, discussing the war, continued pressure on Russia, and a potential ceasefire.
The survey, conducted between April 24 and May 4, shows that 56.9% of respondents would not be willing to compromise on either territorial integrity or Ukraine’s pro-Western direction in any potential talks with Moscow.
US court orders release of $12M RFE/RL funding after Trump administration freeze
A U.S. court of appeals ruled on May 7 that the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) must release $12 million in funding previously approved by Congress for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), the media organization reported.
The ruling marks a significant victory for RFE/RL amid growing concerns about U.S. funding cuts to independent media countering Russian disinformation.
The court order compels USAGM to comply with an April 29 district court ruling and transfer the funds, which had been blocked following an order by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The money is part of broader congressional appropriations supporting RFE/RL's operations in Eastern Europe, Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and beyond.
The media organization, established during the Cold War to challenge Soviet influence, operates as an independent media corporation funded by U.S. congressional appropriations through USAGM.
On March 15, Trump signed an executive order slashing funding to seven government agencies, including USAGM. The agency soon after issued a notice terminating a congressionally approved grant for RFE/RL, freezing around $75 million already allocated for the 2025 fiscal year.
The freeze sparked legal action from RFE/RL. On March 25, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled in favor of the media outlet, but USAGM withheld the funds. The corporation returned to court, prompting the April 29 ruling mandating the immediate release of the funds.
That ruling was briefly suspended by a panel of appellate judges just hours before the appeals court hearing. The May 7 decision reinstates the lower court's order, forcing USAGM to release the $12 million. The agency can still appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
USAGM's interim leadership justified the funding freeze under Trump's executive order, which mandated cuts to "inefficient spending of U.S. taxpayer funds."
The move, however, has been celebrated by Russian propagandists and coincided with Trump's diplomatic outreach to Moscow as he seeks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine.
RFE/RL's broadcasts have long been a target of Kremlin ire. The outlet provides critical coverage of authoritarian governments, human rights abuses, and Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.