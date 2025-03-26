The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from shutting down RFE/RL

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 9:27 AM 2 min read
The Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty logo displayed at its headquarter in Prague on March 21, 2025. (Tomas Tkacik / LightRocket via Getty Images)
A U.S. federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from shutting down Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), ABC News reported on March 25.

RFE/RL, founded during the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda, remains a key independent news source for audiences in countries with restricted media environments.

Judge Royce Lamberth issued a temporary restraining order, ruling that the administration's attempt to defund the organization was "unsupported by any facts or reasoning" and likely violated federal law.

"The leadership of (U.S. Agency for Global Media) cannot, with one sentence of reasoning offering virtually no explanation, force RFE/RL to shut down — even if the President has told them to do so," Lamberth wrote.

The ruling comes after U.S. President Donald Trump eliminated seven federal agencies on March 14, including the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees RFE/RL and Voice of America (VoA).

The decision cut off congressionally approved funding for RFE/RL, while VoA employees were placed on administrative leave.

RFE/RL sued USAGM on March 18, arguing that the funding termination violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Trump's allies have publicly questioned the court's authority over executive decisions, raising concerns about a looming constitutional conflict.

U.S. courts have previously intervened to stall some of Trump's major cuts, including efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Critical Ukraine coverage at risk as Trump slashes Radio Free Europe funding
The U.S. decision to cut off funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty came as a surprise for the outlet’s newsroom, a source in the RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service told the Kyiv Independent. “We understood that the U.S. president, to put it mildly, does not like us,
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
10:27 PM

Russia ramps up attacks near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian military says.

"Recently, they (Russian soldiers) have become more active. We have successfully repelled the assaults, we are holding the line, but the enemy is trying to break through our defense line and reach our positions and gain a foothold in some positions daily," said Mykola Koval, the spokesperson of Ukraine's National Guard's Chervona Kalyna brigade.
