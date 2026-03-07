KI logo
War

Ukraine hits Russian Shahed-type drone storage in Donetsk with SCALP, ATACMS missiles, military says

by Kateryna Denisova
Footage purportedly shows the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes at the Donetsk Airport in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 7, 2026. (Ukraine's General Staff)

Ukrainian forces targeted a Russian site used for the storage, preparation, and launch of Shahed-type drones with Western long-range missiles near the airport in occupied Donetsk, the General Staff reported on March 7.

Ukraine's Ground Forces and Air Force launched strikes on the Russian facility near Donetsk Airport using French-British SCALP (Storm Shadow) missiles and U.S. ATACMS missiles, according to the statement.

Russian forces launch Shahed-type drones at Ukrainian cities on a near-daily basis, often targeting energy infrastructure and residential buildings. The drones are also used for attacks on the front line.

A video shared by the Ukrainian military purportedly shows a large fire and secondary explosions following the attack.

A video purportedly shows the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes at the Donetsk Airport in occupied Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 7, 2026. (Ukraine's General Staff)

The Donetsk Airport ceased operations in May 2014 following the beginning of the Russian occupation of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. It was one of the last holdouts for Ukrainian soldiers in the city.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike military facilities in Russian-occupied areas that supply weapons, fuel, and equipment to Russian troops.

In separate attacks, Ukrainian forces claim to have struck several military targets and Russian troops in Sumy Oblast, as well as in the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv oblasts on March 6 and 7.

"The systematic targeting of drone control points, artillery positions, and enemy manpower weakens its ability to manage units, conduct fire, and prepare for offensive actions," the military said.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't verify these reports.

Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Saturday, March 7
Editors' Picks