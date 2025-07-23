Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US approves possible $172 million support package for Ukraine’s air defense system

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
US approves possible $172 million support package for Ukraine’s air defense system
Photo for illustrative purposes. Replicas of a North Korean Scud-B missile (L) and South Korea's Hawk missiles (R) are displayed at the Korean War Memorial in Seoul on March 24, 2021. (Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for the sustainment of its HAWK Phase III missile system, including related equipment and services, at an estimated cost of $172 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has officially notified Congress of the required certification.

For its HAWK missile system – a medium-range, surface-to-air guided missile providing air defense against low-to-medium-altitude aircraft – Ukraine requested a broad range of sustainment-related equipment and services.

The package includes five-ton cargo trucks, spare parts, and the refurbishment and overhaul of air defense fire units. It also provides tool kits, test equipment, and additional support items, along with technical documentation, training, and both technical and field office assistance from U.S. government and contractor representatives.

Additionally, the sale provides storage containers and equipment for spare parts, MIM-23 HAWK missile spare parts, missile repair, and other logistical and program support elements, reads the announcement published on July 23.

The proposed sale aims to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities, which U.S. officials say will enhance its ability to counter current and future threats. It is also expected to bolster regional security without altering the overall military balance in the region.

The State Department confirmed the sale would have no negative impact on U.S. defense readiness.

The principal contractors for the potential sale include Sielman Corporation (Volos, Greece), RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon (Andover, Massachusetts), and PROJECTXYZ (Huntsville, Alabama). No offset agreements have been identified so far, though they could be negotiated later between the purchaser and the contractors.

Implementation will require temporary duty travel for about five U.S. government representatives and 15 contractor personnel to Ukraine.

The State Department has also approved a potential $150 million package for Ukraine, covering Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities.

‘A fatal mistake’ — Ukrainian soldiers slam Zelensky’s anti-corruption crackdown
Editor’s Note: Some Ukrainian soldiers in this article asked to be identified only by their first name or callsign, citing fears of possible repercussions for speaking to the press about a sensitive topic. Even for Ukrainian soldiers locked in brutal warfare hundreds of kilometers from the capital, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s move to dismantle the country’s anti-corruption infrastructure built over the past decade felt like a blow. Zelensky signed a controversial bill destroying the indepen
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
United StatesUkraineAir defenseHawkUS assistance to Ukraine
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 23
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine, Russia hold third round of peace talks in Istanbul.

During the talks, Ukraine proposed holding a summit between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of August, according to National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation.

Show More

Editors' Picks