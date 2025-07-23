US approves possible $172 million support package for Ukraine’s air defense system

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for the sustainment of its HAWK Phase III missile system, including related equipment and services, at an estimated cost of $172 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has officially notified Congress of the required certification.

For its HAWK missile system – a medium-range, surface-to-air guided missile providing air defense against low-to-medium-altitude aircraft – Ukraine requested a broad range of sustainment-related equipment and services.

The package includes five-ton cargo trucks, spare parts, and the refurbishment and overhaul of air defense fire units. It also provides tool kits, test equipment, and additional support items, along with technical documentation, training, and both technical and field office assistance from U.S. government and contractor representatives.

Additionally, the sale provides storage containers and equipment for spare parts, MIM-23 HAWK missile spare parts, missile repair, and other logistical and program support elements, reads the announcement published on July 23.

The proposed sale aims to strengthen Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities, which U.S. officials say will enhance its ability to counter current and future threats. It is also expected to bolster regional security without altering the overall military balance in the region.

The State Department confirmed the sale would have no negative impact on U.S. defense readiness.

The principal contractors for the potential sale include Sielman Corporation (Volos, Greece), RTX Corporation, formerly known as Raytheon (Andover, Massachusetts), and PROJECTXYZ (Huntsville, Alabama). No offset agreements have been identified so far, though they could be negotiated later between the purchaser and the contractors.

Implementation will require temporary duty travel for about five U.S. government representatives and 15 contractor personnel to Ukraine.

The State Department has also approved a potential $150 million package for Ukraine, covering Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and their maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities.