Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
US aid, HIMARS, Joe Biden, United States
Edit post

US announces $275 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Boldizsar Gyori November 20, 2024 6:50 PM 2 min read
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Classroom to Career Summit in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the summit brought 200 education and workforce leaders together with administration officials with the goal of expanding high-quality free community college programs and other educational training in high-demand fields. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States will send a new military package worth $275 million to Ukraine, the Pentagon said in a statement on Nov. 20.

It will include HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) ammunition, artillery shells, and Javelin surface-to-air missiles, in addition to a wide range of spare parts and equipment.

“The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression,” the statement read.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has supported Ukraine with $60 billion in military aid.

However, the future of the U.S. commitment to providing arms to Ukraine remains uncertain as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January 2025.

Trump has promised a quick end to the war, but did not elaborate on how he intends to achieve this. A likely scenario is using the suspension of aid as a tool to force Ukraine into negotiations with Russia.

Since his rival’s election victory, Biden has vowed to provide Ukraine with additional aid “to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position,” according to the Pentagon’s statement.

Biden has also authorized the delivery of anti-personnel land mines to Ukraine, his Secretary of Defense Austin Loyd told reporters on Nov. 20 in Laos.

The decision is expected to help slow down Russia's advance in the east of the country.

The move follows the Biden administration's authorization of the use of U.S.-made long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. Kyiv has not officially confirmed the claims, but recent reports indicate Ukraine struck targets in Russia's Bryansk Oblast with ATACMS missiles.

ATACMS, Trump, and the increasing importance of Kursk Oblast for Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Nov. 19 that Ukraine had launched the U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Hours prior, Ukraine struck a Russian military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, a two-hour drive from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia. President Joe…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar Gyori
Boldizsar is a former Reuters correspondent for Hungary, currently based in Kharkiv, reporting for the Kyiv Independent and various other outlets. He holds degrees in political science, philosophy, and development policy.Read more
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.