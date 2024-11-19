Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Oblast, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck an arsenal of a Russian logistics center in the town of Karachev in Bryansk Oblast overnight on Nov. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The announcement comes shortly after Russian authorities reported drone strikes against the border region, claiming there has been no damage or casualties.

Twelve drones were destroyed over the territory of Bryansk Oblast by Russian air defenses on Nov. 19, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the attack caused no casualties or significant damage. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Karachev residents reported explosions and detonations, including an alleged attack on a "military base," as shared in local chats and reported by Russian media outlet Astra. The town lies more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Twelve secondary explosions could be heard at around 2:30 a.m., the General Staff reported.

"The destruction of Russian ammunition warehouses in order to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine will continue," the military said in a statement.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center at the National Security and Defense Council, claimed the attack targeted the 67th arsenal of Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

The official said the facility stored artillery ammunition, including North Korean munitions, KAB guided bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and rocket launcher ammunition.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on Nov. 18, which borders Bryansk Oblast, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 12 others.

Ukrainian forces have frequently targeted Russian border regions to diminish Russian attacks within Ukraine's borders.