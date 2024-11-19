Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Bryansk Oblast, War, Drone attack
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot in Bryansk Oblast, military says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2024 9:31 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian soldier operates a drone during training of the 22nd Brigade in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, 3 May 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck an arsenal of a Russian logistics center in the town of Karachev in Bryansk Oblast overnight on Nov. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The announcement comes shortly after Russian authorities reported drone strikes against the border region, claiming there has been no damage or casualties.

Twelve drones were destroyed over the territory of Bryansk Oblast by Russian air defenses on Nov. 19, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the attack caused no casualties or significant damage. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Karachev residents reported explosions and detonations, including an alleged attack on a "military base," as shared in local chats and reported by Russian media outlet Astra. The town lies more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Twelve secondary explosions could be heard at around 2:30 a.m., the General Staff reported.

"The destruction of Russian ammunition warehouses in order to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine will continue," the military said in a statement.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center at the National Security and Defense Council, claimed the attack targeted the 67th arsenal of Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

The official said the facility stored artillery ammunition, including North Korean munitions, KAB guided bombs, anti-aircraft missiles, and rocket launcher ammunition.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast on Nov. 18, which borders Bryansk Oblast, killing at least seven people, including a child, and injuring 12 others.

Ukrainian forces have frequently targeted Russian border regions to diminish Russian attacks within Ukraine's borders.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits residential area in Odesa, kills 10, injures 55
Key developments on Nov. 18: * Russian missile attack on Odesa hits residential area, kills 10, injures 55 * US aims to ‘provoke further escalation’ — Kremlin comments on long-range strikes * Scholz’s stance on Taurus unchanged despite US permission on long-range strikes * Turkish president to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1,000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.