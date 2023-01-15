Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 20 people killed, 73 injured in Russian strike on Dnipro

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 15, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s attack on an apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14 has killed 20 people, including a 15-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said in a morning Telegram post. At least 73 people were injured, including 14 children. According to Reznichenko, more than 40 people are being treated in local hospitals.

Some 72 apartment units have been completely destroyed and 230 others have been damaged, Reznichenko said. The building was hit during Russia’s 10th mass missile strike against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. The attack damaged energy facilities in six Ukrainian oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry, causing emergency power cut-offs.

Russia hit the high-rise building in Dnipro with a Kh-22 missile, Ukraine’s Air Defense reports. Ukraine's military says that the country currently has "no firepower capable of shooting down this type of missile."

Search and rescue mission continues - now in its second day - as authorities fear at least 40 people are still trapped under the rubble.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
