externalTsikhanouskaya: Nearly 1,500 Belarusians are fighting against Russia in Ukraine.

June 6, 2022 7:47 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Leader of the Belarusian opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that when the war broke out, "many people in Belarus thought that Ukrainians needed help, so battalions were organized." "There are now about 1,500 people (fighting). They are... in different cities, under the supervision of the Ukrainian army," Tsikhanouskaya said.

