Russian forces strike Kryvyi Rih with drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Vilkul, who heads Kryvyi Rih military administration, reported early on March 24 that Russian forces used Shahed-type drones to attack the city.

Vilkul did not specify the location but said there was a hit in the city.

He did not provide any further information.

The air raid alert was on in the city from 2:50 a.m. till 5:07 a.m. local time.

The metallurgical city of Kryvyi Rih, home to 634,780 residents, is located 140 kilometers southwest of Dnipro.