General Staff: Russia has lost 164,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 19 that Russia had lost 164,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

The military said that Russian forces suffered 710 casualties just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia also lost 3,532 tanks, 6,853 armored fighting vehicles, 5,408 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,568 artillery systems, 507 multiple launch rocket systems, 268 air defense systems, 305 airplanes, 290 helicopters, 2,159 drones, and 18 boats.