SBU: Russia planned to create "republics" in western Ukraine. Ukrainian security forces have thrawted attempts by Russian proxies to organize a "Federal Republic of Ukraine." Security forces arrested an organizer and agents in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The supposed republic would have included Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lvi, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi. The agents planned to hire 500 rebels and attack security forces and govenment officials.