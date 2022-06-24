Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalSBU: Russia planned to create "republics" in western Ukraine.

March 5, 2022 8:39 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
SBU: Russia planned to create "republics" in western Ukraine. Ukrainian security forces have thrawted attempts by Russian proxies to organize a "Federal Republic of Ukraine." Security forces arrested an organizer and agents in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. The supposed republic would have included Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lvi, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi. The agents planned to hire 500 rebels and attack security forces and govenment officials.

