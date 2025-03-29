The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Media, Donald Trump
Edit post

US judge temporarily halts dismantling of Voice of America

by Martin Fornusek March 29, 2025 3:06 PM 2 min read
Signage for U.S. broadcaster Voice of America is seen in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2025. (Bonnie Cash/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. judge on March 28 halted the Trump administration's efforts to shut down Voice of America (VoA), temporarily preventing the firing of some 1,300 employees placed on leave earlier this month.

District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit filed by VoA staff, unions, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) last week.

The ruling presents yet another obstacle to U.S. President Donald Trump's planned dismantling of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VoA, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), and Radio Free Asia.

Oetken said that the administration "failed to provide adequate reasoning behind the sweeping changes to USAGM and seemingly failed to consider any reliance issues in effectively closing the agency."

VoA is a government-funded media founded in 1942, broadcasting in almost 50 languages around the world.

"We're very pleased that the judge agreed to freeze any further action by the government to dismantle Voice of America," said Clayton Weimers, the executive director of RSF USA, in a statement.

"The fight to save VOA — and, indeed, the free press —  continues as the Trump administration works to deprive the world of a reliable source of information."

Earlier this week, USAGM reversed its decision to terminate grant funding for RFE/RL after a district court ruled the funding freeze was unlawful.

With peace talks underway, Ukrainian political veterans align themselves with Trump
Ukrainian political veterans long out of power have emerged as a new source of pressure on Ukraine’s political leadership. Following the clash in the Oval Office between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, the White House began to look for ways to subdue Zelensky.…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

5:03 PM
Video

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.