General Staff: Russia has lost 912,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 912,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

The number includes 1,740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,478 tanks, 21,796 armored fighting vehicles, 42,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,451 artillery systems, 1,345 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,122 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,234 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.