General Staff: Russia has lost 912,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2025 9:09 AM 1 min read
Soldiers from the 56th Motorized Brigade fire at Russian infantry in the Bakhmut direction from an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast on May 30, 2023. (Asami Terajima/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 912,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29.

The number includes 1,740 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,478 tanks, 21,796 armored fighting vehicles, 42,398 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,451 artillery systems, 1,345 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,122 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,234 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

’89 hours of non-stop work’ — Ukrainian Railways’ battle against a cyberattack by ‘the enemy’
When an “unprecedented” cyberattack hit the computer networks of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) on March 23, the company’s staff gave up any idea of getting a good night’s sleep for the foreseeable future. “Everyone is working around the clock. This is no joke,” Anastasia Zolotaryova, Ukrzaliz…
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
