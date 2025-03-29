The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine strikes Russian border checkpoint to disrupt drone attacks

by Martin Fornusek March 29, 2025 10:20 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-27 jets fly over the Ozerne airbase on Dec. 6, 2018 (Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force struck the Pogar border checkpoint in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on March 27, destroying its military infrastructure and killing dozens of Russian troops, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on March 28.

Ukraine has repeatedly recorded drone launches from the area of the Pogar checkpoint, and its destruction reduces Russia's ability to threaten Ukrainian forces in the Sumy and Kursk oblasts, according to the statement.

"As a result of the attack, the military infrastructure of the checkpoint was destroyed, along with means of communication and electronic warfare, as well as video surveillance system and other technical means," the General Staff said.

Between 15 and 40 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed in the strike.

The Pogar checkpoint lies close to the village of Sluchovsk, just across the border with Ukraine's northeastern Chernihiv Oblast.

"This airstrike was a response to the cynical actions" of the Russian military, "which continues terror against Ukraine by daily launching dozens of strike drones into populated areas, destroying civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, and killing peaceful Ukrainian citizens," the statement read.

Russia targets Ukraine with mass drone strikes on a daily basis, inflicting civilian casualties despite the partial truce on attacks against energy infrastructure and naval operations agreed on March 25.

Kyiv had previously agreed with the U.S. on a full 30-day ceasefire, but Moscow rejected this proposal.

With peace talks underway, Ukrainian political veterans align themselves with Trump
Ukrainian political veterans long out of power have emerged as a new source of pressure on Ukraine’s political leadership. Following the clash in the Oval Office between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, the White House began to look for ways to subdue Zelensky.…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

5:03 PM
Azov ex-commander on the need to reform Ukraine's army.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with the former commander of Ukraine's Azov Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Krotevych, to discuss the situation on the front line after three years of Russia's full-scale war, why he thinks Ukraine should change its culture of military leadership, why the U.S. army doctrine wouldn't work for Russia's war against Ukraine, and shares his takes on Russia's next steps after a potential ceasefire.
