The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Drones, drone production, Ukraine Defense Industry
Edit post

Ukraine has capacity to produce 5 million FPV drones per year, advisor says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2025 5:44 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers repair drones in a laboratory at an undetermined location in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian manufacturers have the capacity to produce over 5 million first-person-view (FPV) drones per year, presidential advisor Alexander Kamyshin said in an interview with Radio Khartia published on March 28.

Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

"Now, one manufacturer can produce 4,000 such FPV drones per day," said Kamyshin, who previously served as the strategic industries minister.

"And that is just one manufacturer. There are more than 150 manufacturers in our country. Our capacity is to produce over 5 million FPV units per year."

Kamyshin said the lack of funding prevents Ukraine from producing drones at its full capacity. Last year, only 2 million drones were produced, he noted.

Kyiv's drone fleet is being reinforced by the international drone coalition, which recently allocated 20 million euros ($21.6 million) to procure tactical-level reconnaissance drones that will be delivered to Ukraine within three months.

Ukraine plans to purchase 4.5 million FPV drones this year as part of a large-scale effort to equip its military with advanced technologies, the Defense Ministry announced earlier this month.

Kyiv has also developed missile-drone hybrids, such as the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which feature turbojet engines as cost-effective alternatives to cruise missiles. President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the production of at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

‘You can’t trust Russians’ — Europe’s Ukraine peacekeeping plans face one obvious hurdle
Strong statements made after a summit of European leaders in Paris on March 27 demonstrated two things — France and the U.K. are determined to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, but the plans are currently hostage to the whims of the Kremlin. “You cannot trust the Russians any further than you
The Kyiv IndependentAlex Cadier
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.