Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, September 8, 2022

externalPentagon: Ukraine's counteroffensive shows 'demonstrable success'

This item is part of our running news digest

September 8, 2022 3:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sept. 8 that the military aid sent to Ukraine has demonstrably helped the country fight back against Russia's aggression. Austin added that the military help, including the Ukrainian forces' training and Ukraine's capabilities' integration, was there "for the long haul."

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok