Pentagon: Ukraine's counteroffensive shows 'demonstrable success'
September 8, 2022 3:38 pm
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Sept. 8 that the military aid sent to Ukraine has demonstrably helped the country fight back against Russia's aggression. Austin added that the military help, including the Ukrainian forces' training and Ukraine's capabilities' integration, was there "for the long haul."
