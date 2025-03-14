General Staff: Russia has lost 891,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 891,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 14.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,313 tanks, 21,443 armored fighting vehicles, 40,469 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,455 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,136 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.