The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 891,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
A serviceman is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes, which were captured from Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 891,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 14.

This number includes 1,410 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,313 tanks, 21,443 armored fighting vehicles, 40,469 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,455 artillery systems, 1,314 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,136 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Majority of Americans believe Trump ‘too closely aligned’ with Russia, poll finds
Some 56% of Americans believe that U.S. President Donald Trump is “too closely aligned” with Russia amid shifting U.S. foreign policy, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on March 13 found.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

12:13 AM

US toughens sanctions on Russian energy payments.

The Trump administration has toughened sanction on Russia's oil and gas industry on March 13 by not renewing an exemption that allows Russian banks to access U.S. payment systems to conduct energy transactions.
7:26 PM
Video

John Bolton on Trump’s Russian policy missteps.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kate Tsurkan sat down with former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to discuss why U.S. President Donald Trump considers Putin “a friend,” and why a ceasefire at this time would not be favorable for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.