Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Energy infrastructure, Russia's attacks on energy, Drone attack, Missiles
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 39 missiles, 20 drones overnight

by Kateryna Hodunova May 8, 2024 9:50 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces downed 39 of 55 missiles and 20 of 21 drones launched by Russian troops overnight on May 8, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

Russia carried out a large-scale attack against Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. Three thermal power plants were damaged, according to Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK.

The recent strikes also injured an 8-year-old child in Kirovohrad Oblast, as well as a 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft and electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and fighter jets were involved in the combat mission, according to the Air Force's report.

Ukraine intercepted 33 Kh-101/Kh-505 cruise missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided missiles, and 20 Shahed-type drones.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Oleshchuk said that Russia also used a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and an Iskander-K cruise missile. Ukrainian forces did not down these missiles, as well as 12 Kh-101/Kh-505 cruise missiles and one Shahed-type drone.

Russian troops launched their attacks from occupied Crimea, Russian-held territories in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia's Tambov, Saratov, and Kursk oblasts, and the Black and Caspian seas.

In recent months, Russian attacks on critical infrastructure have increasingly targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

The May 8 attack is the fifth large-scale attack against Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the past month and a half, according to DTEK. Russia previously carried out widespread strikes on 22 and 29 March, as well as on 11 and 27 April.

Energy Minister: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure cause over $1 billion in damage
The most damage was caused by the attacks on thermal, and hydro electricity generation facilities.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.