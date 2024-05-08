Ukrenergo: Imported energy won't fully cover deficit after latest Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Imports from Europe will not be sufficient to completely cover Ukraine's energy deficit caused by the latest Russian attack, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, said on May 8.

Speaking to Ukrainska Pravda, Kudrytskyi said the damage caused by the strike was "quite large-scale."

"It is so considerable that even energy imports from Europe are not enough to fully compensate for the deficit in the power system," he added.

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on May 8.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said that energy infrastructure was attacked in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Subscribe to Ukraine Daily newsletter News from Ukraine in your inbox

Three thermal power plants were damaged in the recent attacks, according to Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK.

The company did not specify the location of the plants but said that the equipment was seriously damaged.

Earlier on May 8, Ukrenergo said it would be limiting energy supplies for industrial and commercial users between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

"The reason for the caps is a shortage of electricity caused by a massive Russian missile and drone attack on energy facilities," the state-owned energy operator said in a statement.