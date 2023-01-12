Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo: 'Significant' power deficit persists in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 1:33 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s energy system continues to experience a “significant” power deficit as of Jan. 12, as power consumption has spiked due to colder weather, Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

Ukrenergo said consumption limits have been put in place across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system.

Emergency power outages have been introduced across nine Ukrainian oblasts where consumption limits have been exceeded, Ukrenergo added without providing further details.

Earlier in the day, CEO of Ukraine's oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov said that Ukraine has already restored over 55% of Ukraine's energy facilities providing heat supply that had been "damaged or destroyed" by Russian attacks.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heat outages.

After blackouts and severe power cuts in October-December, the situation has stabilized in recent weeks, making power outages rare.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
