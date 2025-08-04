Become a member
War

Ukrainian soldier working as Russian 'mole,' sending GRU military positions, SBU claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Chris York
A man being detained on suspicion of being a Russian "mole" in a picture released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Aug. 4, 2025 (Security Service of Ukraine).

A mobilised Ukrainian soldier has been detained accused of working as a Russian "mole" and revealing military positions to Russian military intelligence (GRU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Aug. 4

The suspect was undergoing training with the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine when he was arrested, the SBU said.

The agency said he was recruited by GRU shortly after he was mobilized and was spotted due to his "pro-Russian comments on social networks."

"The agent’s main task was to correct Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the SBU said, adding he sent his handlers  "marks on Google maps with a detailed description of potential targets."

He was detained under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The SBU has detained several people this year accused of working for Russian forces in Ukraine.

A former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was arrested on suspicion of working with GRU to help target drone strikes on the facility's power lines, it announced on May 13.

According to the SBU, the man was to assist strikes on high-voltage power lines that connect the Rivne NPP in Rivne Oblast with the Kyiv Oblast power facilities, supplying electricity to the capital and the surrounding area.

The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

Article image
Chris York

News Operations Editor

Chris York is news operations editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.

