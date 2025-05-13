Former nuclear power plant employee arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target drone strikes

The revision was connected to global trade upheavals, which only aggravate Ukraine's economic challenges stemming from Russia's full-scale invasion.
The sanctions will expire at the end of July unless all 27 EU member states agree to extend them.
President Volodymyr Zelensky would not meet any other Russian official apart from Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul this week, presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on the Breakfast Show program on May 13.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.
U.S. and European officials held talks on May 12, during which Washington made it clear that it wanted to allow talks between Russia and Ukraine before increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin, sources told Bloomberg.
According to Steve Witkoff, the key topics in the peace discussions are the fate of the five partially or fully occupied Ukrainian regions, the status of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine's access to the Dnipro River and the Black Sea.
Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.
The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and guided bombs during the night, targeting multiple regions after the May 12 deadline for an unconditional ceasefire expired.
"Only member states can take out loans within the 150 billion euros instrument, but they can use these funds for joint procurement with Ukraine," EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said.
"We agreed to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia's ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy."
Zelensky on May 12 removed Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk from the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the top command and control body for all branches of Ukraine's defense apparatus.
Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
The phone call comes as Moscow once again rejected a 30-day ceasefire, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming that a ceasefire would give "Kyiv a break to restore its military potential and continue its confrontation with Russia."
Former nuclear power plant employee arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target drone strikes
A former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been arrested on suspicion of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target drone strikes on the facility's power lines, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on May 13.
According to the SBU, the man was to assist strikes on high-voltage power lines that connect the Rivne NPP in Rivne Oblast with the Kyiv Oblast power facilities, supplying electricity to the capital and the surrounding area.
The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.
The suspect tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power line's poles. To approach the facility unnoticed, he allegedly scouted the locations of Ukrainian troops guarding the NPP.
The man was detained when trying to activate a tracking module, the SBU said.
The suspect's mobile phone, which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, was seized.
The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 2 of the Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
He is in custody and faces life imprisonment and property confiscation if convicted.