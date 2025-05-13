Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Tuesday, May 13
Tuesday, May 13
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Show More
War

Former nuclear power plant employee arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target drone strikes

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Former nuclear power plant employee arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target drone strikes
A picture released on May 13, 2025 of the suspect being arrested (Security Service of Ukraine)

A former employee of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been arrested on suspicion of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target drone strikes on the facility's power lines, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on May 13.

According to the SBU, the man was to assist strikes on high-voltage power lines that connect the Rivne NPP in Rivne Oblast with the Kyiv Oblast power facilities, supplying electricity to the capital and the surrounding area.

The suspect quit his job at the Rivne NPP before the full-scale war began. In the spring of 2025, a GRU liaison contacted him and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

The suspect tried to install a GPS tracker on one of the main power line's poles. To approach the facility unnoticed, he allegedly scouted the locations of Ukrainian troops guarding the NPP.

The man was detained when trying to activate a tracking module, the SBU said.

The suspect's mobile phone, which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, was seized.

The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 2 of the Art. 113 (sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He is in custody and faces life imprisonment and property confiscation if convicted.

‘Not what Putin was expecting’ — What we know (and don’t know) about Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have gotten more than he bargained for when, on May 11, he rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15. “This is not what Putin was expecting,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
SBUGRUEnergy infrastructureSabotageTerrorismUkraineRussia
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Most Popular

Editors' Picks