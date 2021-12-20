Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Business, Hot topic, Airlines, SkyUp
Edit post

Ukrainian regional capitals will get new SkyUp air routes to Europe in 2022

by Max Hunder December 20, 2021 5:35 PM 1 min read
A SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737 sits parked on the tarmac. (SkyUp Airlines/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian low-cost carrier SkyUp Airlines announced on Dec. 17 that it would launch six new regular flights from three Ukrainian regional capitals to destinations in Austria, Greece and Spain.

The flights will be launched in 2022.

The western city of Lviv will benefit the most, receiving four twice-weekly SkyUp flights to Vienna, Madrid, Valencia and Thessaloniki. These will begin operating between March and May 2022. Three of the routes are already serviced by competitors, while the Thessaloniki connection is new.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv will get a new weekly flight apiece to a Greek island destination: the former to Rhodes and the latter to Corfu.

SkyUp, which was founded in 2016 by tourism entrepreneurs Yurii and Tetiana Alba, says it plans to operate over 100 flight routes to more than 30 countries during 2022’s summer season.

SkyUp’s expansion follows Hungarian low-cost carrier WizzAir’s October announcement of 26 new routes from four Ukrainian cities, as well as the September comments of Michael O’Leary, CEO of Irish giant Ryanair, who said that his airline was seeking to expand “aggressively” in Ukraine.

The boom in cheap flights has been caused largely by Ukraine's signing of the Open Skies Treaty with the European Union in October, ending the country’s previous protectionist airline policies.

Under the agreement, European airlines will be allowed to operate unlimited international and domestic flights in Ukraine, while Ukrainian carriers will be allowed to fly without restriction to European destinations providing their flights start or end in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that the treaty will mean “high standards of flight safety, new opportunities for citizens and businesses, more flights and wider geography of travel” for Ukrainians.

However, Ukraine International Airlines CEO Yevheniy Dykhne, whose flag-carrier line is set to be the biggest loser from the change, said at the time that the agreement “will add even more injustice to Ukrainian companies,” as it bestowed unequal privileges on Ukrainian and EU carriers.

Max Hunder
Max Hunder
Business reporter, editor
Max Hunder is a business reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He previously worked as a business reporter at the Kyiv Post focusing on infrastructure and energy. He is a graduate of Eton College and University College London, and has reported for international publications from London, Kyiv and Yerevan.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.