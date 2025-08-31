KI logo
Ukrainian authorities arrest suspect in shooting of politician Andrii Parubii

by Olena Goncharova
Ukrainian authorities arrest suspect in shooting of politician Andrii Parubii
MP Andrii Parubii takes a word during the plenary sitting of the Verkhovna Rada of IX convocation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine, September 10, 2019. Ukrinform. /VVB/ (Photo credit should read Volodymy Tarasov/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

A suspect in the fatal shooting of Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker, has been detained, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in the early hours of Sept. 1.

"The suspect has given an initial testimony. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder," Zelensky said.

Parubii, 54, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30 by an assailant disguised as a courier, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the suspect was apprehended in the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

"The crime was carefully prepared: the attacker studied the victim’s movements, mapped out the route, and planned the escape,” Klymenko added. "Once again, police officers and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have demonstrated a high level of professionalism. Within 24 hours of the murder, they were already on the direct trail of the shooter, and within 36 hours — they detained him. More details will be provided later by the police."

Parubii gained prominence during the 2014 Euromaidan protests, which called for closer ties with the European Union and led to the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

