Ukrainian authorities arrest suspect in shooting of politician Andrii Parubii

A suspect in the fatal shooting of Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker, has been detained, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in the early hours of Sept. 1.

"The suspect has given an initial testimony. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder," Zelensky said.

Parubii, 54, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30 by an assailant disguised as a courier, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the suspect was apprehended in the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

"The crime was carefully prepared: the attacker studied the victim’s movements, mapped out the route, and planned the escape,” Klymenko added. "Once again, police officers and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine have demonstrated a high level of professionalism. Within 24 hours of the murder, they were already on the direct trail of the shooter, and within 36 hours — they detained him. More details will be provided later by the police."

Parubii gained prominence during the 2014 Euromaidan protests, which called for closer ties with the European Union and led to the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.