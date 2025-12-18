Ukrainian passport appears in newly released Epstein photos

Democratic members of the United States Congress on Dec. 18 released additional photographs from the latest materials obtained from the Jeffrey Epstein estate, including images of a Ukrainian woman's passport.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released 68 photographs, marking the third such release from a larger tranche of more than 95,000 images the committee has obtained from Epstein's estate. The materials include images of quotations from Lolita written on a woman's body, as well as redacted images of foreign passports.

The release includes several images of Ukrainian passports, but the materials do not indicate whether the images show a single passport or multiple passports.

Representative Robert Garcia of California, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said the photos were selected "to provide the public with transparency into a representative sample of the materials received from the estate and to provide insight into Epstein's network and his extremely disturbing activities."

The Epstein estate did not provide specific context for the images. According to the committee, the photos include passports of women allegedly targeted by Epstein and his associates, images of wealthy and influential men connected to Epstein, and text messages discussing the recruitment of women for Epstein.

In addition to Ukrainian passports, the release also included passports and identification documents belonging to nationals of Russia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Italy, and South Africa, as well what appeared to be short-term visa issued to a Moroccan national.

The release of the photographs comes amid renewed public attention to past associations between several prominent figures and Jeffrey Epstein, including U.S. President Donald Trump.