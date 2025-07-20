Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway in Russia's Tula Oblast, group claims

The Atesh partisan group sabotaged a railway in Russia's Tula Oblast, causing "serious disruptions" to Russian logistics, the group claimed in a Telegram post on July 20.

Operatives with the group destroyed a relay cabinet on a railway near the town of Medvedky, west of the city of Tula, Atesh said. Russian troops reportedly use the railroad to transport military personnel and supplies to troops on the Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts fronts.

The sabotage operation disrupted Russian supply lines and led to delays in the delivery of ammunition, weapons, and dual-use components from Tula-based factories.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Atesh movement regularly commits sabotage attacks on Russian territory and in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Partisans reported similar attacks on railroads in occupied Luhansk Oblast and in Russia's Smolensk Oblast in March.

Tula Oblast, located about 250 kilometers northeast of Sumy Oblast, is a regular target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region is home to several military industrial manufacturing facilities that power Russia's war machine along Ukraine's front line.











