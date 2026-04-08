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Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway line in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, group claims

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by Dmytro Basmat
Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway line in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, group claims
The aftermath of the pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh's alleged sabotage operations in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. (Atesh/Telegram)

The pro-Ukrainian partisan group Atesh sabotaged a railway line in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, disrupting the transport of military cargo toward Kupiansk, the group claimed via Telegram on April 8.

Operatives of the group simultaneously destroyed two transformer cabinets on the railway between Stary Oskol and Urazovo, causing logistical delays for the supply of "ammunition, equipment, and provisions" for Russian forces the front line around Kharkiv Oblast, Atesh claimed.

"As a result, these units suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment — a direct consequence of their supply being cut at a critical moment," the partisan group further claimed.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the claims. The extent of the damage or severity of the disruptions caused was not immediately clear.

The Atesh movement regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, disrupting Russian operations.

On March 17, Atesh claimed that the group's operators, working in coordination with Ukraine's Armed Forces, set ablaze three cellular towers equipped with electronic warfare antennas, "allowing Ukrainian drones to pass... and strike an aircraft repair plant in Staraya Russa."

Ukraine's General Staff appeared to corroborate the claims, reporting that facilities at the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the town of Staraya Russia were hit, including a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft.

Over the past year, agents of Atesh have claimed to have sabotaged key railway hubs, a locomotive, as well as a Russian air defense factory, among other targets.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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