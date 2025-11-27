Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case extradited to Germany

A Ukrainian national was extradited to Germany on Nov. 27 over suspected involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Reuters reported, citing Germany's federal prosecutor's office.

The pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, are currently non-operational.

On Nov. 19, Italy's Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling in favor of extraditing the suspect, Serhii Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov was arrested in August near the Italian town of Rimini under an European arrest warrant.

In October, Italy's Supreme Court struck down a decision to extradite him to Germany, sending the case back to a new panel of judges.

The case of Kuznetsov and other Ukrainian nationals wanted by Germany has become a diplomatic flashpoint between European states.

Polish authorities detained another Ukrainian citizen, identified as Volodymyr Z., in the Nord Stream sabotage case in September.

A Polish court later rejected his extradition to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently saying that the suspect had been released from custody.