0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Politics

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case extradited to Germany

1 min read
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream case extradited to Germany
Landfall pipes of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Russia on Sept. 23, 2021. (Nord Stream 2 / Nikolai Ryutin)

A Ukrainian national was extradited to Germany on Nov. 27 over suspected involvement in the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Reuters reported, citing Germany's federal prosecutor's office.

The pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, are currently non-operational.

On Nov. 19, Italy's Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling in favor of extraditing the suspect, Serhii Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov was arrested in August near the Italian town of Rimini under an European arrest warrant.

In October, Italy's Supreme Court struck down a decision to extradite him to Germany, sending the case back to a new panel of judges.

The case of Kuznetsov and other Ukrainian nationals wanted by Germany has become a diplomatic flashpoint between European states.

Polish authorities detained another Ukrainian citizen, identified as Volodymyr Z., in the Nord Stream sabotage case in September.

A Polish court later rejected his extradition to Germany, with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently saying that the suspect had been released from custody.

Nord StreamGasRussian gas
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, November 27
Wednesday, November 26
Show More

Editors' Picks