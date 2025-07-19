Become a member
Ukrainian boxer Usyk defeats Dubois, retains world heavyweight championship

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Oleksandr Usyk celebrates victory by knock out over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on July 19, 2025 in London, England. (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight title with a dominant fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Usyk controlled much of the fight and landed several heavy shots in the fifth round, knocking down Dubois twice. Dubois, a London native, stayed down after the second knockdown, sealing a decisive victory for the 38-year-old Ukrainian boxer.

Following the fight, Usyk — who hails from Crimea — dedicated his victory "to all the people of the world" and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Ukrainian soldiers defending his homeland on the front lines of Russia's invasion.

"Glory to Ukraine!" he proclaimed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the champion, saying, "Thank you for the strength, inspiration that you give to the whole country with each of your victories. Thank you for having Ukraine in your heart in every fight."

Looking ahead, Usyk said he plans to "rest," but also teased at a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.

This was Usyk's second victory over Dubois, following their first meeting in 2023. He became the undisputed heavyweight champion in 2024 with back-to-back wins in May and December.

To date, Usyk remains undefeated in his professional career — with 24 wins and no losses.

Before becoming a professional boxer in 2013, Usyk competed as an amateur boxer with a record of 335 wins and 15 losses. Representing Ukraine, he was crowned Olympic gold medalist in men's heavyweight boxing at the 2012 London Games.

Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine Boxing Sports Crimea
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

