Ukrainian drones target Russian military aircraft manufacturer in reported strikes

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian regions of Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 25, targeting key military infrastructure, local officials and Telegram news channels reported.

In Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, drone strikes caused a fire at the Beriev Aircraft Company, according to an analysis by the Russian Telegram news channel Astra. Photos of the attack reportedly show a fire breaking out on a runway near the facility. Locals also reported that a plane was burning on the premises.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

The Beriev Aircraft Company produces Russian military aircraft, including amphibious seaplanes and the rare A-50 spy plane. The facility is located near the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield and has previously been targeted in Ukrainain attacks.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar reported the attack on Taganrog, but did not mention the Beriev Aircraft Company. He claimed that attacks in the region caused damage to homes, a warehouse, and an external gas pipeline. He also said three people were killed and eight people were injured in the attack.

In Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian officials and media reported another heavy drone assault.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed that the region "was subjected to one of the longest and most massive attacks" of the full-scale war. Six people were injured and at least 20 homes were damaged in the overnight attack, he said.

According to Astra's analysis, a drone struck a high-rise building located 700 meters from a Russian military unit that houses S-400 air defense systems. The unit was previously hit by drones in a strike on Nov. 14, according to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Novorossiysk residents also posted footage of what appears to be a Russian air defense missile striking a separate high-rise building in the city.

The Russian Defense Ministry later claimed that Russian forces shot down 116 drones over the Black Sea and 76 over Krasnodar Krai.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Ukraine routinely targets military and industrial facilities in Russia with long-range drone strikes.