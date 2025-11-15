S-400 launchers and radars hit by SBU drones in Russia's Novorossiysk, source says

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) drone strikes on Russian Novorossiysk's port and oil facilities on Nov. 14 destroyed four S-400 "Triumph" launchers and two radars, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine launched long-range drone strikes on Novorossiysk, targeting an oil depot, a container terminal, coastal infrastructure, and a ship, according to preliminary reports.

Satellite images obtained by the Kyiv Independent show that four destroyed launchers of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, which were positioned at the Kuban Red Banner Regiment military base.

The attack also resulted in the destruction of two Russian radars: the 96N6, also known as "Cheese Board," an early-warning radar, and the 92N6, "Grave Stone," a target designation radar.

The base reportedly housed around 12 S-400 launchers, and the source indicated that several additional launchers may have been damaged in the strike.

The operation was carried out by the SBU with support from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), the Special Defense Forces, and the State Border Service.

Satellite images from Nov. 11 and 15 reveal the aftermath of a Ukrainian drone strike on port and oil infrastructure in Novorossiysk, Russia, on Nov. 14, 2025. (SBU source)

Ukraine has routinely targeted oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines.

Novorossiysk handles not only Russian oil but also shipments from Kazakhstan, moving over 2 million barrels per day, which accounts for roughly 5% of global maritime oil supplies.

Oil prices jumped about 2% on the morning of Nov. 14 amid supply concerns after Ukrainian drones struck an oil storage facility at the Russian port.

Novorossiysk, a key Black Sea export hub, also suspended oil shipments following the attack overnight on Nov. 14, according to Reuters.