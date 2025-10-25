Ukrainian drones strike electrical substation in Russia's Volgograd Oblast for second time in two weeks

An electrical substation in Russia's Volgograd Oblast is in flames following a reported Ukrainian drone strike, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said on Oct. 25.

The Balashovskaya substation in the region's Novonikolayevka district caught fire after it was hit by drone debris following a "massive attack" on the region, Bocharov claimed.

Bocharov said that firefighters extinguished the blaze following the attack. The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify claims made by Russian officials.

The attack marks the second time in recent days that Ukrainian drones have struck an electrical substation in the region.

Overnight on Oct. 16, the Balashovskaya substation was similarly attacked leaving several communities in the region without power.

The Balashovskaya substation is a 500-kv electrical substation owned by a subsidiary of Rosseti, Russia's largest power transmission company.

Ukraine has intensified longe-range strikes against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine. In late September, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a strike on critical infrastructure as well as "significant power outages" after Ukrainian HIMARS rockets allegedly struck a thermal power plant.

Russia regularly launches mass aerial attacks at Ukrainian cities and has battered the country's power grid every fall and winter of the full-scale war.











