Thursday, October 16, 2025
War

Russian electrical substation ablaze in Volgograd Oblast after drone strike, governor says

2 min read
by Abbey Fenbert
Photo for illustrative purposes. High-voltage power lines transmit electricity in a rural area. (Svetlana Verbitskaya via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

An electrical substation in Russia's Volgograd Oblast is in flames following a reported Ukrainian drone strike, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said the morning of Oct. 16.

The Balashovskaya substation in the region's Novonikolayevka district caught fire after it was hit by debris from a falling drone, Bocharov claimed.

Firefighters are operating at the scene and repair services are working to restore power to nearby settlements, he said. No casualties were reported.

The fire broke out during a 'massive drone attack' targeting Volgograd Oblast's energy infrastructure overnight, Bocharov said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Balashovskaya substation is a 500-kv electrical substation owned by a subsidiary of Rosseti, Russia's largest power transmission company.

Ukraine has intensified longe-range strikes against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine. In late September, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a strike on critical infrastructure as well as "significant power outages" after Ukrainian HIMARS rockets allegedly struck a thermal power plant.

Russia regularly launches mass aerial attacks at Ukrainian cities and has battered the country's power grid every fall and winter of the full-scale war.

Ukrainians brace for another harsh winter as blackout fears return
As the first cold weather set in across Ukraine, Russia ramped up its attacks on the country’s energy grid, which was already under growing strain with every drop in temperature. On Oct. 10 — exactly three years to the day after Russia’s first major strike on Ukraine’s energy sector in 2022 — Russia launched nearly 450 drones and 30 missiles, causing power outages across nine regions, including Kyiv. Over 20 people were injured across the country, and a child was killed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
RussiaVolgograd OblastDrone attackEnergy infrastructure
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

