Kyiv faces 'most difficult' heating season of full-scale war amid escalating Russian attacks, Klitschko says

Kyiv is preparing for what could be the most challenging winter since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned on Oct. 23, as Russian forces continues systematic strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"We are facing the most difficult heating season in all the years of full-scale war. The enemy is conducting massive, simultaneous attacks on all key energy and heat-generating facilities — using drones, missiles, and everything they can to destroy critical infrastructure," Klitschko said.

Klitschko’s warning comes just a day after Russia launched a massive assault on Ukraine’s energy and port infrastructure overnight on Oct. 21–22.

The attack hit energy facilities across Ukraine, including in Kyiv and the surrounding region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odesa oblasts, Ukrainian officials said.

The most critical situations are in Chernihiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv oblasts, where Russian attacks have severely damaged local energy infrastructure. In Chernihiv alone, approximately 140,000 consumers were left without power on the afternoon of Oct. 22.

Emergency power outages were implemented across much of the country throughout the day, as Ukrainian energy workers attempted to restore services.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is attempting to shut down the energy grid region by region, with northern and eastern border areas being the most vulnerable due to their proximity to Russian territory.



