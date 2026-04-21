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Ukrainian drones hit key Russian oil hub in Samara Oblast, SBU says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukrainian drones hit key Russian oil hub in Samara Oblast, SBU says
An aerial photograph of the Samara oil station in Samara Oblast, Russia. (The Security Service of Ukraine)

Ukrainian forces struck the Samara oil distribution station in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on April 21, hitting a facility key to the country's oil transportation infrastructure, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The operation was carried out by the SBU's Alfa Special Operations Center and targeted the facility's infrastructure in the settlement of Prosvet, Samara Oblast, according to the source.

Ukrainian drones caused a "massive fire" at the station, the source said. According to preliminary data, five crude oil tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, were damaged in the attack.

Crude from various fields is blended at the station to produce Urals, Russia’s flagship export crude grade, making the facility a key component of Russia's oil transportation infrastructure.

"Damage to such key facilities directly reduces Russia's ability to assemble oil export shipments and fulfill its contractual obligations," the source said.

Samara Oblast Governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that overnight on April 21, "enemy Ukrainian armed forces launched yet another attempt to attack an industrial facility in the Samara Oblast." He reported no civilians casulaties as a result of the attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on April 21, its air defense forces intercepted 97 Ukrainian drones over Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Samara, and Saratov oblasts, as well as over the Black Sea.

Ukraine's General Staff previously reported that Ukraine struck four "important" Russian oil industry facilities, including two oil refineries in Samara Oblast on April 18.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil depots, refineries, and logistics infrastructure with long-range drones as part of a broader campaign against Russia's industrial facilities supporting the war effort.

But the ongoing war in Iran could blunt that effort, at least in the short term — the war could be a boon for Russia, experts say, as turmoil in global energy markets changes the calculus for the world's largest petrostate.

The country relies in large part on its colossal oil and gas revenues to fund its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — now in its fifth year.

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What does Iran ceasefire mean for Ukraine and Russia, and will it last?
The ongoing ceasefire in the Middle East is an obvious boon for Ukraine, but it remains extremely fragile, analysts say. The U.S. and Israel, which attacked Iran in late February, reached a two-week ceasefire with Tehran on April 8, and another ceasefire was agreed between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, on April 16. Iran also said on April 17 that it was reopening the Strait of Hormuz — a route for much of the world’s oil and gas — but closed it again the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
UkraineRussiaUkrainian attackDrone attackUkrainian strikes in RussiaSBUSamara OblastRussian oilOilUkrainian armed forces
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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