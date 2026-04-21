Ukrainian drones hit key Russian oil hub in Samara Oblast, SBU says

Ukrainian forces struck the Samara oil distribution station in Russia's Samara Oblast overnight on April 21, hitting a facility key to the country's oil transportation infrastructure, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The operation was carried out by the SBU's Alfa Special Operations Center and targeted the facility's infrastructure in the settlement of Prosvet, Samara Oblast, according to the source.

Ukrainian drones caused a "massive fire" at the station, the source said. According to preliminary data, five crude oil tanks, each with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters, were damaged in the attack.

Crude from various fields is blended at the station to produce Urals, Russia’s flagship export crude grade, making the facility a key component of Russia's oil transportation infrastructure.

"Damage to such key facilities directly reduces Russia's ability to assemble oil export shipments and fulfill its contractual obligations," the source said.

Samara Oblast Governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that overnight on April 21, "enemy Ukrainian armed forces launched yet another attempt to attack an industrial facility in the Samara Oblast." He reported no civilians casulaties as a result of the attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on April 21, its air defense forces intercepted 97 Ukrainian drones over Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, Samara, and Saratov oblasts, as well as over the Black Sea.

Ukraine's General Staff previously reported that Ukraine struck four "important" Russian oil industry facilities, including two oil refineries in Samara Oblast on April 18.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil depots, refineries, and logistics infrastructure with long-range drones as part of a broader campaign against Russia's industrial facilities supporting the war effort.

But the ongoing war in Iran could blunt that effort, at least in the short term — the war could be a boon for Russia, experts say, as turmoil in global energy markets changes the calculus for the world's largest petrostate.

The country relies in large part on its colossal oil and gas revenues to fund its full-scale invasion of Ukraine — now in its fifth year.