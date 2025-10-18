Ukrainian drones reportedly strike electrical substation in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An electrical substation in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast is in flames following a Ukrainian drone strike, Russian Telegram media channels reported on Oct. 18.

A video posted on social media appear to show drones striking the Veshkaima substation in the region overnight, leading to a fire at the site of the attack.

The Veshkaima substation is a 500-kv electrical substation owned by a subsidiary of Rosseti, Russia's largest power transmission company.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine. The Veshkaima substation is located over 900 kilometers east of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Overnight on Oct. 16, Ukrainian drones struck a similar substation in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov reported.

In late September, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a strike on critical infrastructure as well as "significant power outages" after Ukrainian HIMARS rockets allegedly struck a thermal power plant.

