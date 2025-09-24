Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian Novorossiysk port city, damages oil pipeline operator office

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine attacked the Russian port city of Novorossiysk on Sept. 24 with drones and sea drones, damaging several buildings, Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said.

Novorossiysk, located on Russia's Black Sea coast, has become a key base for the Russian Black Sea Fleet following repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea.

The attack reportedly struck the city center in daylight, damaging the Novorossiysk Hotel, located about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the port, as well as at least five nearby buildings.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium confirmed that its office in the city was damaged.

The consortium, an international venture involving Russian, Kazakh, and foreign energy companies, operates a major oil pipeline linking Kazakhstan's western fields with Novorossiysk's sea terminal.

This is not the first time its facilities have been targeted, as drones also hit them in February and March.

According to Russian authorities, at least two people were killed and six others were wounded.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Ukraine has not commented on the strike. The Kyiv Independent has contacted Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) for comment.