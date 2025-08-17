'International borders cannot be changed by force,' — von der Leyen says in Brussels ahead of Trump meeting

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

International borders cannot be changed by force, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Aug. 17, stressing that decisions about Ukraine's territory "cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table."

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, von der Leyen also backed "Article 5-like security guarantees" for Ukraine, saying the country must become "a steel porcupine, indigestible for potential invaders."

Von der Leyen welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to contribute to such guarantees, adding that the European Union and members of the "coalition of the willing" were ready to do their part.