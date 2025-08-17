Become a member
News Feed

'International borders cannot be changed by force,' — von der Leyen says in Brussels ahead of Trump meeting

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
'International borders cannot be changed by force,' — von der Leyen says in Brussels ahead of Trump meeting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks following a special EU summit on March 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

International borders cannot be changed by force, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Aug. 17, stressing that decisions about Ukraine's territory "cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table."

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels, von der Leyen also backed "Article 5-like security guarantees" for Ukraine, saying the country must become "a steel porcupine, indigestible for potential invaders."

Von der Leyen welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's willingness to contribute to such guarantees, adding that the European Union and members of the "coalition of the willing" were ready to do their part.

Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

