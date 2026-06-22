Ukrainian drones bombard occupied territories, Russia in overnight strikes

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted a power plant in Russian-occupied Crimea, with additional strikes reported in other occupied territories and Russia's Moscow Oblast overnight on June 22, social media channels reported.

Russian air defenses were engaged as Ukrainian drones targeted the Tavriyska thermal power plant in a massive attack, Pro-Ukrainian Telegram news channel Crimean Wind reported.

Explosions were also reported in Ukraine's occupied Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to pro-Ukrainian Telegram Channel Exilenova Plus.

A large fire was reported in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the outlet reported.

Map of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands as of April 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Meanwhile, air defenses were deployed at the Moscow Oil Refinery as eyewitnesses reported drones being intercepted elsewhere in Moscow Oblast, according to Exilenova Plus.

It remains unclear if any targets were successfully hit by Ukrainian missiles or drones in the overnight attack.

Ukrainian forces struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Russian capital's Kapotnya district overnight on June 18, marking the largest attack on the Russian capital since the start of the full-scale war, according to Russian authorities.

The drone attacks come amid Ukraine's broader campaign of strikes against Russia's oil infrastructure, which have contributed to fuel shortages and restrictions on gasoline sales throughout the country and Russian-occupied territories.

Gas stations in occupied Crimea have been instructed to completely suspend sales of fuel to civilians beginning June 21, as Ukraine steps up drone strikes on energy infrastructure across the peninsula.