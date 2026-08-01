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Russia hits another Ukrainian publisher warehouse as attacks on book industry mount

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by Tania Myronyshena
Russia hits another Ukrainian publisher warehouse as attacks on book industry mount
A warehouse belonging to the Ukrainian publishing house Ranok in Kharkiv following a Russian drone strike on August 1, 2026. (Local authorities/Telegram)

A Russian drone struck a warehouse belonging to the Ukrainian publishing house Ranok in Kharkiv on Aug. 1, setting fire to thousands of books stored inside, the company reported.

The strike sparked a fire at the publishing house’s warehouse, covering around 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet), Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram. One man was reportedly injured in the attack.

A female employee of the publishing house who was initially unreachable later answered her phone and was confirmed to be alive and unharmed, Syniehubov said in an update at around 2 p.m.

The strike is the latest example of a growing trend of Russian attacks on Ukraine's book industry. In July alone, Russian strikes destroyed more than 1.5 million Ukrainian books, according to the Ukrainian Book Institute.

The warehouse was also used by KnyhoLand, one of Ukraine’s largest bookstore chains, to store books and process customer orders.

"Everything is on fire," Ihor Zarudko, a KnyhoLand representative, wrote on Facebook.

The company temporarily suspended online orders following the attack, but its physical bookstores continued to operate as usual.

"We need your support, and I invite you to visit our bookstores for books," Zarudko said.

On July 19, a Russian attack on Kyiv overnight destroyed nearly 250,000 books belonging to the Ukrainian publisher Knyholove.

Earlier that month, a Russian strike on Kyiv on July 2 destroyed around 800,000 books stored by the publishing house BookChef — the largest single loss suffered by Ukraine's book industry that month.

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Ukrainian publishers stand strong despite enormous financial losses from Russian attacks
UkraineRussiaKharkivUkrainian book industryDrone attack
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Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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