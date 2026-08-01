Drones reportedly spark fires at major Russian oil refinery in Ufa more than 1,300 kilometers from Ukraine's border

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, following a drone attack on Aug. 1, according to local officials and residents.

Geolocated footage published by the independent Russian outlet ASTRA showed two columns of black smoke rising from the refinery. Local residents reported hearing explosions and seeing drones over the city.

Bashkortostan Governor Radiy Khabirov confirmed that drones had targeted Ufa, but claimed the attack had been repelled.

According to Khabirov, debris from a downed drone fell in an industrial area, causing smoke. No casualties were reported.

Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim is part of the Bashneft oil company, which is controlled by the Russian state-owned energy giant Rosneft. The refinery produces motor fuel, liquefied gas, petroleum coke, sulfur, and other petroleum products.

The facility is located more than 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 274 drones across Russian territory, occupied Crimea, the Black Sea, and the Azov Sea overnight.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports. Kyiv has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

0:00 / 1× Black smoke rising from the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim oil refinery in Ufa, Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, following a drone attack overnight on Aug. 1, 2026. (Exilenova+ Telegram channel)

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff said that Ukrainian forces had struck several Russian military targets overnight on Aug. 1, but did not mention Ufa or the Bashneft refinery.

According to the military, the targets included a storage and maintenance facility for Russian unmanned naval vessels near Chornomorske in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Syvash railway bridge near Chonhar and another railway bridge near Vladyslavivka in Crimea, the General Staff said. Both bridges are used by Russian forces to transport troops, weapons, ammunition, and military equipment between occupied Crimea and other Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine.

A Russian Black Sea Fleet electronic intelligence unit in occupied Sevastopol was also hit, as well as a repair base near Pervomaiske in Crimea, a logistics depot near Podove in occupied Kherson Oblast, and a drone storage site near occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff.