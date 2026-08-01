Russian drone strike on Rozetka warehouse kills employee, injures 7 in Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone struck a warehouse belonging to Ukrainian online retailer Rozetka in Kyiv Oblast on Aug. 1, killing one employee and injuring seven others.

The warehouse is located in Brovary, which is located 20 kilometers (around 12 miles) northeast of Kyiv.

At the time of the strike, 270 people were working inside the warehouse. The seven injured employees received medical assistance, and one person remains in serious condition.

"At the time, 270 people were working at the warehouse. Unfortunately, our colleague, Volodymyr Melnychenko, was killed," the company's co-founder Iryna Chechotkina said in a Facebook post.

Chechotkina said Rozetka would provide medical, psychological, and financial assistance to those injured and to the families of those affected by the attack.

"Nothing will bring this person back to life. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family," she said, adding that "we will rebuild and restore everything else." She noted that Rozetka is still operating.

The strike came hours after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Aug 1, where residents were only given a few minutes' warning before impact.

The overnight assault damaged residential buildings, industrial facilities, a school, and the Lithuanian embassy, while rescue operations continued throughout the day as emergency workers searched for people trapped beneath the rubble.