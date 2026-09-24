Ukrainian drones attack Russia's Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, allegedly targeting oil depots

Ukrainian drones allegedly targeted oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast and Krasnodar Krai overnight on Sept. 24, according to local authorities.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions, including Rostov Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, and occupied Crimea, overnight on Sept. 24.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar claimed Russian air defenses intercepted Ukrainian drones over Taganrog and the Kagalnitsky and Neklinovsky districts.

According to Slyusar, falling drone debris damaged administrative buildings at an oil depot in Kagalnitsky district, but there were no casualties or fire.

Additionally, Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova+ said on Sept. 24 that an oil depot in the settlement of Novotitarovskaya in neighboring Krasnodar Krai also caught fire following a drone attack.

Russian state-controlled media TASS claimed that a fire broke out on the premises of "a facility" after debris from a drone fell in the Dinsky district of Krasnodar Krai. No injuries were reported.

Ukraine has not commented on the strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Rostov Oblast is a region in southern Russia that borders eastern Ukraine, with parts of the oblast located less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the front line of the ongoing war.

The region has become a key logistical and military hub for Russian operations in Ukraine, housing supply routes, military bases, and fuel infrastructure.

Rostov Oblast has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.