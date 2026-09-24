Zelensky sees Miami G20 as 'best' chance to finally sit down with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 24 that the G20 summit in Miami could provide an opportunity for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

The statement comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit, which is scheduled to take place in December.

Zelensky said Ukraine would support a trilateral format if the parties agree to hold such a meeting.

"I believe this is one of the best opportunities proposed by the U.S. side," Zelensky told reporters. "I believe this is an opportunity for a trilateral meeting that could yield results."

The G20 is a major international economic forum that includes the world's largest economies. Russia remains a member despite being expelled from the G8 following its occupation of Crimea in 2014.

Zelensky said the summit's participation could create conditions for negotiations, citing the presence of Ukraine's European partners, as well as China, India, Middle Eastern states, and other countries.

"In my view, this is the kind of atmosphere where results can be achieved," he said. "Ukraine will support this if such a format is adopted and a corresponding agreement is reached."

A meeting in Miami could provide a setting for direct contact between Zelensky and Putin, who have so far avoided bilateral talks with the Ukrainian president while challenging him to travel to Moscow.

Zelensky and Putin last met in person in Paris in December 2019 during the Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany. They have not held direct talks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

If Putin attends the summit, it would mark his second visit to the U.S. during President Donald Trump's second term. His first visit took place in August 2025, when he traveled to Alaska for talks with Trump on Russia's war against Ukraine.

The meeting did not produce any major breakthroughs.

The Kremlin has welcomed Putin's invitation to the G20. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 23 that Russia would consider it through diplomatic channels.

"We have received the invitation; we are grateful to the American side for it; and we will make a decision and then work through this issue via diplomatic channels," Peskov said.