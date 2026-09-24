Zelensky vows to come to Moscow for Putin talks 'on a missile'

President Volodymyr Zelensky told a Russian reporter on Sept. 23 that he would come to Moscow "on a missile," rejecting a challenge from Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to the Russian capital for talks.

The exchange took place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, as Putin continues to avoid an in-person meeting with Zelensky while challenging the Ukrainian president to come to Moscow. Zelensky has called for Putin to meet him in a neutral location.

Russian pro-government journalists called out to Zelensky as he walked by, repeatedly asking when he planned to travel to Moscow. One reporter asked in Russian, "Volodymyr Olexandrovich, when are we going to Moscow?"

"On a missile," Zelensky replied.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sept. 24 that the Russian side did not interpret Zelensky's remark as ruling out a visit to Moscow.

"Zelensky hasn't ruled out a visit to Moscow; I haven't heard anything to that effect," Peskov said. "He's making a lot of statements on the sidelines of the General Assembly in New York."

Zelensky and Putin last met in person in Paris in December 2019 during the Normandy Format talks mediated by France and Germany. They have not held direct talks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian side repeatedly tried to organize a meeting with the Russian president.

Zelensky invited Putin to Istanbul for talks on May 16, 2025, proposing a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to advance peace efforts. Putin declined to attend and instead sent a delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

After meeting Putin in Alaska in August 2025, Trump said he was working to facilitate a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Trump subsequently said Putin avoids meeting Zelensky because "he doesn't like him."

The two sides have continued to discuss potential formats for direct talks despite Moscow's position, including a possible trilateral meeting involving the United States. On Sept. 24, Zelensky said the G20 summit in Miami could provide an opportunity for such a meeting.