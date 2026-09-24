Russian attacks kill at least 16, injure 59 across Ukraine as Kyiv hit by waves of drones, ballistic missiles

At least 16 people were killed and 59 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight, local authorities said on Sept. 24.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in Kyiv, where Russian ballistic missiles struck the capital in three waves overnight. Residential buildings, a maternity hospital, energy, and logistics infrastructure were among the sites damaged, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Every such attack happens because pressure on the aggressor has still not become total, and Russia believes it can continue relying on ballistic terror," Zelensky said. "We need ballistic missile interceptors to protect lives."

Russia launched 282 attack drones of various types overnight, including jet-powered drones, as well as Zircon anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M, S-400, and KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 227 aerial targets, including 219 drones, four Zircon missiles, three ballistic missiles, and one Banderol munition. Strikes were recorded at 13 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 10 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, eight people were killed and 19 others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Five people were killed in Oleksandrivka, two in Kramatorsk, and one in Sloviansk.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed six people and injured 12 others over the past day, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Among the attacks, Russia struck an agricultural enterprise in Stara Hnylytsia, where 12 people were injured, according to the Governor.

In Sumy Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities said. Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks against 22 settlements.

In Odesa Oblast, two people were injured in a mass combined Russian attack that damaged a hospital, a school, residential buildings, a shopping center, warehouses, and other civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure as well as residential areas, local authorities said. Two apartment buildings, a house and gas pipelines were damaged.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, six people were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 690 strikes against 55 settlements across the region over the past day.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured one person over the past day, regional authorities said. Russian forces attacked three districts more than 10 times with drones and artillery.