KI logo
War

Ukrainian drone attack sets Russian pipeline ablaze in Krasnodar Krai, officials say

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukrainian drone attack sets Russian pipeline ablaze in Krasnodar Krai, officials say
Illustrative image: Russia's illegally built Crimean Bridge, Oct. 14, 2022 (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

During a Ukrainian drone strike, wreckage from an intercepted UAV damaged a pipeline in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, the regional Emergency Headquarters claimed the evening of Dec. 21.

Drone debris hit a pipeline at a terminal in Volna, a village in the region's Temryuk district, authorities said. A fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Volna is located near the Crimean Bridge, which links the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia. Constructed after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, the bridge is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Emergency Headquarters said the fire burned an area of 100 square meters. No casualties have been reported.

The report comes two weeks after a Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar Krai's Temryuk Seaport triggered a massive three-day fire at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.  The Temryuk port is a key Russian facility in the Sea of Azov, operating an oil export terminal and a large liquefied petroleum gas facility.

In May 2023, Russian officials reported that Ukrainian drones sparked a blaze at a fuel storage facility in Volna. Videos and photos appeared on social media showing large oil tanks on fire, and authorities said the resulting fire was classified as "the highest rank of difficulty."

Ukraine regularly targets oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines.

Sweden detains sanctioned Russian vessel linked to weapons transport
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
UkraineRussiaKrasnodar KraiAttacks on RussiaEnergy infrastructure
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, December 21
Saturday, December 20
Video
Between life and death under Russian drones in Kherson.

Liberated in 2022, Kherson is still under daily attack from Russian forces across the Dnipro River. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko report from a city living under anti-drone nets and constant surveillance, showing how everyday life, from hospitals and schools to aid deliveries and cultural events, continues under threat, and why residents refuse to leave.

Show More

Editors' Picks