Ukrainian drone attack sets Russian pipeline ablaze in Krasnodar Krai, officials say

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

During a Ukrainian drone strike, wreckage from an intercepted UAV damaged a pipeline in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, the regional Emergency Headquarters claimed the evening of Dec. 21.

Drone debris hit a pipeline at a terminal in Volna, a village in the region's Temryuk district, authorities said. A fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Volna is located near the Crimean Bridge, which links the occupied peninsula to mainland Russia. Constructed after Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, the bridge is a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Emergency Headquarters said the fire burned an area of 100 square meters. No casualties have been reported.

The report comes two weeks after a Ukrainian drone attack on Krasnodar Krai's Temryuk Seaport triggered a massive three-day fire at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. The Temryuk port is a key Russian facility in the Sea of Azov, operating an oil export terminal and a large liquefied petroleum gas facility.

In May 2023, Russian officials reported that Ukrainian drones sparked a blaze at a fuel storage facility in Volna. Videos and photos appeared on social media showing large oil tanks on fire, and authorities said the resulting fire was classified as "the highest rank of difficulty."

Ukraine regularly targets oil facilities in Russia and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to disrupt Moscow's military logistics and supply lines.