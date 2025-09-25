KI logo
Ukrainian cyber operatives disrupt Russian banking payment system, intelligence source says

by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) disabled Russia’s SPB fast payment system on Sept. 24, 2025. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) disabled Russia’s SPB fast payment system, which is used to transfer funds supporting the war in Ukraine, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 25.

A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on SPB and the telecom provider Transtelekom on Sept. 24 allegedly disrupted instant transfers and online payments for many users.

The outage was reflected on Downdetector, an online platform that tracks service disruptions, which recorded a spike in SPB network issues between 7:00 and 11:00 a.m. local time.

Transtelekom acknowledged the disruption in an official statement the same day, citing "reasons beyond (its) control" for the service outage.

Meanwhile, local Telegram channels in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg reported that public transport passengers were unable to pay fares using QR codes due to a DDoS attack targeting the National Payment Card System (NSPK).

In addition to transport payment failures, users were also reportedly unable to complete transactions at gas stations, according to the source.

"The cyberattack also left hundreds of thousands of subscribers of local internet providers across multiple Russian regions without internet access or interactive television," the source added.

The estimated economic damage caused by the DDoS attack on the SPB payment system could reach up to $30 million, the source said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has routinely used cyberoperations to disrupt Russia’s war effort, frequently targeting the country’s banking infrastructure, oil refining sector, and classified data networks.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency reportedly hacked the servers of Russian-installed authorities in occupied Crimea a day earlier, extracting over 100 terabytes of confidential data.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

