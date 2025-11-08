KI logo
Saturday, November 8, 2025
War

Commander charged with negligence after Russia hits military award ceremony in eastern Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Commander charged with negligence after Russia hits military award ceremony in eastern Ukraine
The commander of a Ukrainian unmanned systems battalion was charged with negligence after holding an award ceremony for soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast earlier this month that was hit by a Russian attack. (Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation)

The commander of a Ukrainian unmanned systems battalion was charged with negligence after holding an award ceremony for soldiers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast earlier this month, despite a ban.

The military gathering was hit by Russia, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on Nov. 7.

The strike killed 12 servicemen and seven civilians, while 36 others were injured, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigators, the officer organized on Nov. 1 a formal assembly and award ceremony for over 100 servicemen in front-line areas of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including locations where civilians were present.

Although the General Staff had prohibited such gatherings, the commander neither halted the event nor dispersed the soldiers during an air raid alert, the SBI said.

At that time, Russia reportedly struck the assembly points with three Geran drones and two Iskander missiles.

Earlier, the 30th Marine Corps, which includes the 35th Marine Brigade, confirmed that its service members had been targeted in the recent Russian attack.

Kostiantyn Huzenko, Ukrainian photographer and serviceman with the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, was also killed in the strike, Huzenko's friends told the Kyiv Independent.

If found guilty, the officer could face up to eight years in prison.

Similar incidents have happened before, where Russia killed elite Ukrainian soldiers during award ceremonies in front-line areas. This Soviet-era practice has been criticized by both President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military.

Following a series of Russian attacks on training grounds and military centers, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced in July that gathering troops and equipment or stationing soldiers in tent camps is banned.

Kyiv holds farewell for 28-year-old Ukrainian photographer, soldier Huzenko
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
UkraineRussiaUkrainian soldiersMilitary training
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Denisova began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, November 8
Ukraine estimates its long-range weapon production at over $30 billion in 2026.

In a closed-door briefing with journalists, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Oleksandr Kamyshin, an advisor on Strategic Industries to the President's Office, said that the current production capacity (for this year) of the Ukrainain defense industry is around $35 billion per year.

Show More

Editors' Picks