BREAKING: Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv

by Martin Fornusek
Then-Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 19, 2019. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Earlier in the day, the National Police said that a political figure was murdered after a shooting in the western Ukrainian city. Iryna Herashchenko, a lawmaker from the European Solidarity party, subsequently confirmed for the Kyiv Independent that Parubii was the victim.

"Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Prosecutor General Ruslav Kravchenko have just informed me about the first known circumstances of the terrible murder in Lviv. Andrii Parubii has died," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"All necessary means have been deployed in the investigation and search for the killer."

Authorities received an emergency call at around noon after the shooting in Lviv's southern Frankivskyi city district, the police said. The victim died at the scene.

Officials have not commented on potential suspects or a possible motive.

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

